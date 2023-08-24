Left Menu

UK's fraud watchdog drops 10-year probe into Kazakh miner ENRC

Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has dropped a decade-long criminal investigation into allegations of bribery and corruption at Kazakh miner ENRC, the agency said on Thursday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-08-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 20:13 IST
UK's fraud watchdog drops 10-year probe into Kazakh miner ENRC
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has dropped a decade-long criminal investigation into allegations of bribery and corruption at Kazakh miner ENRC, the agency said on Thursday. The former FTSE 100 company had been under investigation since 2013 in relation to the suspected payment of bribes to secure access to mining contracts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo between 2009 and 2012.

The SFO on Thursday updated a page on its website relating to its ENRC probe, stating that it had closed its investigation. "In August 2023, following our latest review of the investigation, we concluded that we have insufficient admissible evidence to prosecute, and closed the case," the page said.

An SFO spokesperson declined to comment on the development. An ENRC spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023