IREDA honors winners of Delhi State Badminton Championships 2023

IREDA has sponsored the 2023 Championships, thus reinforcing its commitment to promoting sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 20:17 IST
IREDA honors winners of Delhi State Badminton Championships 2023
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) bestowed awards upon the winners of “Delhi State Badminton Championships 2023”, on 23rd August, 2023. The tournament, held at the Karnail Singh Railway Stadium in New Delhi from 16th to 23rd August, showcased a gathering of promising badminton talents in the Under-15 and Under-17 categories. More than 500 badminton players participated in the championship in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles categories. IREDA has sponsored the 2023 Championships, thus reinforcing its commitment to promoting sports.

Chairman and Managing Director of IREDA Shri Pradip Kumar Das graced the finals of the championship on 23rd August 2023 and bestowed awards upon the winners. He took this opportunity to provide encouragement and inspiration to all participants.

Reiterating the Prime Minister’s vision, the CMD said: “The Honourable Prime Minister launched the Fit India movement in 2019 with a vision to make citizens fit. The success of this movement over the years has been truly remarkable, and IREDA is also committed to advancing the Prime Minister's vision by taking our fitness to new levels through sports, yoga, and fitness activities.”

The CMD added that the aim of IREDA is to improve the grassroots badminton ecosystem, in collaboration with the Delhi Capital Badminton Association (DCBA). “This collaborative effort has been targeted to equip junior athletes with comprehensive technical, scientific, and psychological support, elevating their exposure to higher levels of competitions in National and International competitions. As a responsible Public Sector Undertaking, IREDA is committed to promoting sports and nurturing young talent across the nation, by adopting a holistic approach.”

CMD, IREDA also highlighted the significance of promoting energy efficiency and harnessing renewable energy for energy needs. This approach not only facilitates in making polluted cities like Delhi cleaner and more habitable but also helps in addressing the challenges posed by climate change, he added.

(With Inputs from PIB)

