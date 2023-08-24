Left Menu

India, Japan hold 2nd deputy NSA-level strategic dialogue, vow to enhance defence ties

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 20:23 IST
  • India

India and Japan on Thursday held their second deputy NSA-level strategic dialogue and discussed issues such as enhancing cooperation in defence, economic security and critical and emerging technology.

Deputy NSA Vikram Misri and Japan's Deputy Secretary General Keiichi Ichikawa co-chaired the 2nd India-Japan Deputy NSA Strategic Dialogue.

Issues discussed included enhancing cooperation in defence, economic security and critical and emerging technology, sources said.

They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, they said.

On August 22 and 23, Misri was on a visit to South Korea. Misri had met South Korea's National Security Advisor Cho Tae-young in Seoul and discussed defence cooperation, economic security, supply chain resilience and critical and emerging technologies.

Misri had also met Kim Tae-hyo, First Deputy Director of National Security and they discussed enhancing cooperation in a wide range of bilateral areas, including defence industry and technology, economic security and supply chain resilience, enhancing Korean investments in India, and science and technology issues.

