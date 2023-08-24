US imposes sanctions over forced deportation, transfer of Ukrainian children

The United States on Thursday is imposing sanctions on two entities and 11 people, including reportedly facilitators of the forced transfer and deportation of Ukrainian children, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

The United States will also take steps to impose visa restrictions on three Russia-installed purported authorities over their involvement in human rights abuses of Ukrainian minors, Thomas-Greenfield told a UN Security Council meeting.

The meeting coincided with Ukraine's Independence Day.

