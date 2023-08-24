Dutch government to nominate foreign minister Hoekstra as EU Commissioner - Financial Times

The Dutch government is set to nominate foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra on Friday as an EU commissioner, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing three sources. A spokesperson for the Dutch foreign ministry declined to comment. A representative for the Dutch permanent representation at the European Union in Brussels said they could not confirm the report.

Hoekstra would replace Frans Timmermans as a commissioner, who quit to run as a candidate in Dutch national elections in November. Hoekstra was Dutch finance minister from 2017 until 2022 when he was appointed as foreign minister in a new government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)