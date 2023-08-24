Dutch government to nominate foreign minister Hoekstra as EU Commissioner - Financial Times
The Dutch government is set to nominate foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra on Friday as an EU commissioner, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing three sources. Hoekstra was Dutch finance minister from 2017 until 2022 when he was appointed as foreign minister in a new government.
The Dutch government is set to nominate foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra on Friday as an EU commissioner, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing three sources. A spokesperson for the Dutch foreign ministry declined to comment. A representative for the Dutch permanent representation at the European Union in Brussels said they could not confirm the report.
Hoekstra would replace Frans Timmermans as a commissioner, who quit to run as a candidate in Dutch national elections in November. Hoekstra was Dutch finance minister from 2017 until 2022 when he was appointed as foreign minister in a new government.
