Woman's decomposed body found in Delhi

The decomposed body of a 45-year-old woman was found in her house in east Delhis Laxmi Nagar area, police said on Thursday. According to police, one of the neighbours complained of foul smell on Wednesday.The woman lived with one of her two sons, who is allegedly absconding, police said. The autopsy will ascertain the exact cause of death, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 20:37 IST
The decomposed body of a 45-year-old woman was found in her house in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area, police said on Thursday. According to police, one of the neighbours complained of foul smell on Wednesday.

The woman lived with one of her two sons, who is allegedly absconding, police said. The body was sent to the mortuary and the post-mortem will be conducted on Friday. The autopsy will ascertain the exact cause of death, police said.

