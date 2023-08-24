Woman's decomposed body found in Delhi

The decomposed body of a 45-year-old woman was found in her house in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area, police said on Thursday. According to police, one of the neighbours complained of foul smell on Wednesday.

The woman lived with one of her two sons, who is allegedly absconding, police said. The body was sent to the mortuary and the post-mortem will be conducted on Friday. The autopsy will ascertain the exact cause of death, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)