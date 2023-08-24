US imposing sanctions over forced deportation, transfer of Ukraine children

The United States on Thursday is imposing sanctions on two entities and 11 people, including reported facilitators of the forced transfer and deportation of Ukrainian children, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said. The United States will also take steps to impose visa restrictions on three Russia-installed purported authorities over their involvement in human rights abuses of Ukrainian minors, Thomas-Greenfield told a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

The meeting coincided with Ukraine's Independence Day. "The United States will not stand by as Russia carries out these war crimes and crimes against humanity," Thomas-Greenfield said.

Thursday's action marks the latest round of sanctions Washington has imposed on Moscow since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which has killed tens of thousands of people and reduced cities to rubble. Ukraine's government estimates that Russian authorities have deported and/or forcibly displaced over 19,500 children from their homes since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The ICC issued arrest warrants in March for Putin and his children's commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine - a war crime. Russia acknowledges having transferred thousands of children out of Ukraine, but says this has been done exclusively to protect orphans and children abandoned in the war zone.

"We're going to keep calling attention to it, keep identifying the individuals and institutions involved, and keep a highlight on it until these kids are reunited with their families or in a community that reflects their proper upbringing. So we're just going to keep at it," James O'Brien, head of the State Department's Office of Sanctions Coordination, told Reuters. The State Department on Thursday said that Russia uses a variety of methods to transfer children from Ukraine, including taking them from state institutions, deporting children during "filtration" operations where Ukrainian civilians are evaluated for their perceived threat to Russia's occupation, and by bringing them to supposed recreation camps in Crimea and Russia.

