Left Menu

Maharashtra: Jalna-based MSEDCL official suspended for noisy celebrations after his transfer order is recalled

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 24-08-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 20:58 IST
Maharashtra: Jalna-based MSEDCL official suspended for noisy celebrations after his transfer order is recalled
  • Country:
  • India

A Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company assistant engineer was placed under suspension for noisy celebrations after his transfer order from Jalna to Ratnagiri was cancelled, an official said on Thursday.

The order to suspend assistant engineer Prakash Chavan was issued on Wednesday night by MSEDCL superintending engineer, the official added.

''Chavan was transferred from Jalna to Ratnagiri a month ago but the transfer order was recalled. Chavan along with friends held a celebration, with music and dance, at Kanyanagar here, which needed police intervention,'' he said.

Chavan was suspended for ''tarnishing the image of MSEDCL'' after his celebrations led to Sadar Bazar police registering a case for alleged public disturbance and violation of sound norms, the official said.

During his suspension period, he will have to report at the MSEDCL office in Partur, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023