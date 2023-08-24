Dutch government to nominate foreign minister Hoekstra as EU Commissioner - Financial Times

The Dutch government is set to nominate foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra on Friday as an EU commissioner, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing three sources.

A spokesperson for the Dutch foreign ministry declined to comment. A representative for the Dutch permanent representation at the European Union in Brussels said they could not confirm the report. Hoekstra would replace Frans Timmermans as a commissioner, who quit on Tuesday to run as a candidate in Dutch national elections in November.

Hoekstra's nomination is expected to be decided during the Dutch caretaker government's weekly ministerial meeting on Friday. Hoekstra was Dutch finance minister from 2017 until 2022 when he was appointed as foreign minister in a new government.

The new Dutch EU commissioner, who will need to pass a hearing in the European Parliament, is expected to handle climate change policies in the European Commission, and represent the 27-country EU at this year's United Nations climate summit in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)