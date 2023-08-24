Maharashtra: Woman held in Mira Road for killing 69-year-old husband
PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-08-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 20:59 IST
- Country:
- India
A 59-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing her husband in Mira Road area of Thane district, a police official said.
Rajkumari Gupta hit her husband Ramesh Gupta (69) with a grinding stone during the day and the latter was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, the Naya Nagar police station official said.
''She has been arrested for murder. A preliminary probe has not been able to come to a conclusion on why she committed such an act,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajkumari Gupta
- Thane
- Ramesh Gupta
- Mira Road
- Naya Nagar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thane district supply office clerk held for taking Rs 2,500 bribe from rice mill representative
Maharashtra: Civic body to beautify 15 lakes in Thane city
Maple – Apple Premium Reseller opens its store at Viviana Mall, Thane with an exclusive launch offer of iPhone 14 at Rs. 32,900
FDA finds lapses in operations of sweet shop in Thane city, orders its closure
Maharashtra ISIS module case: NIA arrests man from Thane district; 7 in custody so far