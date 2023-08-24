Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Two Naxal camps busted on Sukma-Dantewada border

PTI | Dantewada | Updated: 24-08-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 21:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Security forces have destroyed two camps of Naxals, one of them spread over an area of two acres and being used for training, along the border of Sukma and Dantewada districts in south Chhattisgarh, police said on Thursday.

The camps were busted during a two-day operation that concluded on Wednesday, an official said.

Ammunition, substantial quantities of food materials and items of daily use along with Maoist literature were seized, he added. Security forces had received a tip-off about the presence of outlaws belonging to Kerlapal area committee under Darbha Division of the Naxals including leaders like Chaitu, Barse Deva and Jagdish in the hilly forests of Gogunda, Simel and Gatta Pal villages, said Dantewada Additional Superintendent of Police R K Barman.

Personnel of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Sukma and Dantewada, Special Task Force (STF) and 201st Battalion of CoBRA (commando battalion for resolute action) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were involved in the operation, he said.

A DRG team spotted a Naxal camp on a hill near Simel and when the security forces were trying to encircle it, a gunfight broke out, Barman said. The Naxals soon fled from the spot, he added.

A DRG team also found a Naxal training camp on a hill between Gatta Pal and Paria villages and busted it, Barman said.

“The camp was spread on an area of two acres and could accommodate 80-100 Naxals. During search, live rounds of AK-47 rifle, Maoist uniforms, bags, medicines, electric wires, solar panels, Maoist literature and a huge quantity of ration materials and items of daily use were found,” he added.

Naxals had fled from the camp on sensing the presence of security forces, another official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

