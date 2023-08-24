Left Menu

UP man arrested for making extortion calls to Delhi jewellers

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making threat calls to four jewellers and demanding money, police here said on Thursday. Abid revealed during questioning that while lodged in jail in the ATM theft case, he had seen gangsters demanding money from businessmen, who delivered the cash to their henchmen outside without complaining, the police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 21:26 IST
A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making threat calls to four jewellers and demanding money, police here said on Thursday. The arrested accused was identified as Abid of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, they said. A jeweller, a Budh Vihar resident, received a call on August 17 in which the caller introduced himself as Bittu Pandey and demanded Rs 5 lakh. The caller, who issued threats against the jeweller's family members, directed him to deliver the money at a park, a senior police officer said. During investigation, the accused was identified. It was found that he had previously been arrested in an ATM theft case in the Netaji Subhash Place area. He was arrested from Dayalpur on Wednesday, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said. The mobile phone he used to make the threat calls was seized from him, he said. Abid revealed during questioning that while lodged in jail in the ATM theft case, he had seen gangsters demanding money from businessmen, who delivered the cash to their henchmen outside without complaining, the police said. Motivated by this, he stole a mobile phone and called four jewellers, including one from whom he had made purchases at the time of his wedding in March. He demanded Rs 5 lakh from each jeweller, the police added.

