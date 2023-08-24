Following are the top stories at 9.25 pm.

NATION DEL121 SINO INDIA-KWATRA **** Peace in border areas, respecting LAC essential for normalisation of India-China ties: Modi to Xi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to Chinese President Xi Jinping India's concerns on the ''unresolved'' issues along Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh during a conversation on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Thursday. **** MDS21 LDALL CHANDRAYAAN **** Chandrayaan-3: ''India took a walk on Moon'' as rover rolls out of lander, says ISRO; ''All activities on schedule, all systems normal'' Bengaluru: ''India took a walk on the moon'', the ISRO said on Thursday, as Chandrayaan-3's robotic rover rolled out of the lander and commenced mobility operations with all activities on schedule and all systems normal, a day after its historic landing on the unexplored lunar south pole. **** DEL119 LD NATIONAL FILM AWARDS **** National Awards: 'Rocketry...' is best feature, Allu Arjun, Alia and Kriti bag acting honours New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) In a hat tip to mainstream cinema in the north and the south, Hindi film "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" was named the best feature film at the 69th National Awards announced on Thursday while Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon won the top acting honours. **** DEL78 PM-BRICS-LD PRESS **** BRICS expansion message to all global institutions to adapt to changing times: PM Modi New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) With the BRICS deciding to admit six countries as its full members, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the ''expansion and modernisation'' of the grouping is a message that all global institutions need to mould themselves according to the changing times. **** DEL91 PM-INDIA-AFRICA **** India is your trusted partner: PM Modi to African countries New Delhi: India is a trusted and close partner of Africa in its journey to become a global powerhouse under the 'Agenda 2063', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while reaffirming New Delhi's commitment for the Global South. **** BOM17 MP-CABINET-EXPANSION **** Cabinet expansion on the cards in poll-bound MP; 3 to 4 new members likely to get in Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is expected to expand his cabinet soon, a senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Thursday, an exercise planned just months ahead of assembly polls. **** DEL107 CHANDRAYAAN-CONG **** Congress shares pics of Nehru, Indira with doyens of India's space programme to highlight continuity New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday shared several photographs of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi with doyens of India's space programme such as Vikram Sarabhai to highlight the continuity in the country's progress in the sector. **** DEL105 PAR-PANEL-2NDLD BILLS **** Home Secy makes presentation as Parl panel begins examining bills to replace existing criminal laws New Delhi: (PTI) A parliamentary panel on Thursday began examining the three bills that seek to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Evidence Act, with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla making a detailed presentation on various aspects of the proposed legislation. **** DEL108 MHA-LD SECURITY **** Narco-finance, terror, cyber security discussed at high-level meet chaired by Amit Shah New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Internal security, terrorism, narco-finance and cyber security were some of the key subjects discussed at a high-level security conference chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Thursday. **** DEL112 BAGHEL-LD RAIDS **** ED, IT raids attempts to defame Chhattisgarh govt; will give return gift by winning 75 seats in polls: Bhupesh Baghel New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday alleged that the ED and I-T raids on his colleagues were malicious attempts to defame and suppress the state government and said he would give a ''return gift'' to the Prime Minister by winning 75-plus seats in the upcoming assembly polls.

DEL70 DEF-ACQUISITION **** Defence ministry clears acquisition proposals worth Rs 7,800 cr New Delhi: The defence ministry on Thursday approved capital acquisition proposals worth approximately Rs 7,800 crore that included procurement of electronic warfare suite for Mi-17 V5 helicopters. **** CAL11 MN-CM-VISIT **** Manipur CM leaves for Delhi, likely to meet Shah Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh along with a few of his cabinet colleagues went to New Delhi on Thursday, officials said. **** SPORTS SPF26 SPO-CHESS-WC-3RD LD IND **** Praggnanandhaa falls in final hurdle as Carlsen wins World Cup Baku, Aug 24 (PTI) Indian prodigy R Praggnanandhaa could not pull off a repeat of his giant-killing acts of the last few days as fancied Magnus Carlsen beat him 1.5-0.5 in the tie-break to win the FIDE World Cup here on Thursday. **** SPD14 SPO-WREST-WORLDS-TRIALS **** Wrestling trials for World Championships to go ahead on Aug 25-26: Bajwa New Delhi: The trials to select the Indian wrestling team for the upcoming World Championships will go ahead as scheduled on August 25-26 despite the world governing body of the sport (UWW) suspending the WFI for not conducting elections on time. **** BUSINESS DEL109 BIZ-INDIA GCC GOYAL **** GCC keen to 'quickly' start talks for free trade agreement: Goyal Jaipur: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has expressed the desire to ''quickly'' get back on the negotiating table to discuss a potential trade agreement, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. **** LEGAL LGD24 SC-ARTICLE 370 **** No ''constitutional fraud'' in abrogating Article 370: Centre tells SC New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Commencing their arguments in support of abrogation of Article 370 in the Supreme Court, the Centre's top law officers Thursday asserted there was no ''constitutional fraud'' in annulling the provision that accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. **** LGD21 SC-RAPE-ANDAMAN-2NDLD CHIEF SECRETARY **** Rape case: SC rejects pleas against HC order giving bail to former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary New Delhi: In a relief to former Andaman and Nicobar Islands chief secretary Jitendra Narain, the Supreme Court Thursday upheld the Calcutta High Court order granting him bail in a rape case.

FOREIGN FGN47: PM-3RDLD BILATERALS ****PM Modi holds series of bilateral meetings with several world leaders on sidelines of BRICS Summit Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday held a series of bilateral meetings with several world leaders, including presidents of Iran, Senegal and Mozambique, on the margins of the BRICS Summit here and discussed with them issues of mutual interests and ways to expand bilateral cooperation in several areas.

FGN49: PM-IRAN ****PM Modi holds wide-ranging talks with Iranian President Raisi Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held wide-ranging talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the margins of the BRICS Summit here during which the two leaders reviewed bilateral ties including in areas of trade & investment, energy, connectivity, counter-terrorism and Afghanistan. **** FGN22 NEPAL-ACCIDENT-INDIANS **** Six Indian pilgrims among seven people killed in Nepal bus accident: Report Kathmandu: Six Indian pilgrims were among seven people killed when the bus they were travelling in plunged some 50 metres from a mountain road in Nepal's Madhesh province, a media report said on Thursday. **** PTI SKY DEL70 DEF-ACQUISITION **** Defence ministry clears acquisition proposals worth Rs 7,800 cr New Delhi: The defence ministry on Thursday approved capital acquisition proposals worth approximately Rs 7,800 crore that included procurement of electronic warfare suite for Mi-17 V5 helicopters. ****SKY SKY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)