Left Menu

J'khand man kills mentally-challenged person who axed his son to death

PTI | Seraikela | Updated: 24-08-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 21:31 IST
J'khand man kills mentally-challenged person who axed his son to death
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly axed to death a mentally-challenged person who killed his son in a similar manner in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Budhram Munda, who is in his mid-thirties, even used the same murder weapon with which 30-year-old Guruwa Munda killed 13-year-old Chamru Munda.

The incident took place when the teenager was watching a video on his phone with his cousins in his home in Maoist-affected Gilua village in Kuchai police station area, a police statement said.

Guruwa suddenly barged into the house with an axe and killed the boy and came outside looking for Budhram. Upon spotting Budhram, who was near his house, Guruwa chased him but he managed to escape.

Villagers managed to nab the mentally-challenged man and tied him with a rope and left him in the backyard of the house. They, however, also left the murder weapon near him, it said.

As Budhram returned to his house after an hour-and-half, he found his son dead and Guruwa tied-up behind his house.

In a fit of rage, he picked up the axe lying beside the mentally-challenged man and killed him with it, the statement said.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening but the police could reach the village on Thursday due to its remoteness, an official said, adding that the two bodies were recovered and sent for post-mortem examination.

Budhram, who was hiding in the village, was arrested, and the murder weapon was seized, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023