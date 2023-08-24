J'khand man kills mentally-challenged person who axed his son to death

A man allegedly axed to death a mentally-challenged person who killed his son in a similar manner in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Budhram Munda, who is in his mid-thirties, even used the same murder weapon with which 30-year-old Guruwa Munda killed 13-year-old Chamru Munda.

The incident took place when the teenager was watching a video on his phone with his cousins in his home in Maoist-affected Gilua village in Kuchai police station area, a police statement said.

Guruwa suddenly barged into the house with an axe and killed the boy and came outside looking for Budhram. Upon spotting Budhram, who was near his house, Guruwa chased him but he managed to escape.

Villagers managed to nab the mentally-challenged man and tied him with a rope and left him in the backyard of the house. They, however, also left the murder weapon near him, it said.

As Budhram returned to his house after an hour-and-half, he found his son dead and Guruwa tied-up behind his house.

In a fit of rage, he picked up the axe lying beside the mentally-challenged man and killed him with it, the statement said.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening but the police could reach the village on Thursday due to its remoteness, an official said, adding that the two bodies were recovered and sent for post-mortem examination.

Budhram, who was hiding in the village, was arrested, and the murder weapon was seized, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

