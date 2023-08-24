PM Modi's visit to Greece will give 'new impetus' to bilateral relationship: Amb Tandon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Greece for talks with the European country's top leadership will give a ''new impetus'' to their close bilateral relationship, particularly in areas such as trade, security and people-to-people contact, India's top diplomat here said on Thursday.

In an interview with PTI, India's Ambassador to Greece Rudrendra Tandon also said that Prime Minister Modi's visit - the first prime ministerial visit in four decades - will add a ''new lens'' to the bilateral relationship.

''I cannot pre-judge the discussions between the two prime ministers, but certainly the fact that this visit is taking place is the result of a thinking at the highest political levels to bring a new lens to an otherwise very good relationship,'' Tandon said in a video interview.

The last high-level visit to Greece took place in September 1983 when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi travelled to the country.

''The reason the top leadership of both our countries are bringing a new lens to our relationship is because both sides feel that it is important to do so. After all, the prime minister is returning to India from Johannesburg but has decided to spend some time with the Greek Prime Minister.

''The Greek Prime Minister took the time off to invite him for this official visit at a time when Greece is normally vacation time in Europe. These are indications of the importance both the sides attach to this visit,'' Tandon said.

Greece has stood by India's side in the aftermath of the 1998 nuclear tests at Pokhran when several countries had slapped sanctions against New Delhi. Greece has also supported India's candidature for becoming a permanent member of the reformed UN Security Council.

Prime Minister Modi will be accompanied by a business delegation and is scheduled to interact with business leaders from both the countries along with Mitsotakis. He will also meet Greece President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

''It is an old relationship. It is a close relationship. It covers several dimensions. Europe is just one of those dimensions. But, we have many other convergences and we work in many of those areas,'' Tandon said in response to a question about whether India sees Athens as a gateway to Europe.

''I think both sides feel that the world has changed in such a fundamental way and the relationship needs to be given a new impetus. That is what brings the two prime ministers together tomorrow,'' he said.

Tandon said cross-border terrorism (CBT) will be an important agenda for discussion during Modi's talks with the Greek leadership but not the only subject.

''Cross-border terrorism and terrorism in general is a forgotten threat to international peace and security. We, as India, since we face so much of it in our region, we are constantly telling the international community that the threat remains, it is ever present,'' Tandon said.

''Certainly, we have conversations with Greece on CBT and terrorism in general, but we are certainly aiming to broaden the relationship in many more areas. This would include trade, security conversations and greater people-to-people contact,'' he said.

Tandon said the Indian delegation was looking forward to upgrading the relationship with Greece in all sectors.

''Trade economics and investments are certainly on the cards. There is a business delegation accompanying the prime minister during this visit. I also know there will be an interaction of the two PMs with Indian and Greek businessmen. Certainly, we hope that some magic will come from those conversations,'' Tandon said.

''I hope it will be a very successful visit. I hope we get outcomes that can take this relationship in a practical way to new levels,'' Tandon said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)