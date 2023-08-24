Left Menu

Punjab govt bets big on tourism sector to boost economy, employment

To promote the states tourism and attract investment, the Punjab government on Thursday said it will organise a three-day Punjab Tourism Summit and Travel Mart from September 11. This, in turn, will provide maximum employment opportunities for women and the youth, Mann said at a roadshow promoting Punjab Tourism Summit and Travel Mart.

To promote the state's tourism and attract investment, the Punjab government on Thursday said it will organise a three-day 'Punjab Tourism Summit and Travel Mart' from September 11. The state government has launched a host of initiatives like Invest Punjab, fiscal incentives on tourism in Industrial Policy 2022, Introduction of Wellness Policy, Revision of Eco Tourism and Culture Policy, and Implementation of Adventure Tourism and Water Tourism Policy, Punjab Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Mann said here. ''The Punjab government is working relentlessly to promote tourism in the state. This, in turn, will provide maximum employment opportunities for women and the youth,'' Mann said at a roadshow promoting 'Punjab Tourism Summit and Travel Mart'. ''We strongly believe all initiatives in cohesion will enhance the image of the state in terms of ease of doing business and also bring in more tourists -- both domestic and international,'' he said. Punjab Principal Secretary, Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Rakhee Gupta Bhandari, said the state is seeking to establish itself as a hub for wellness with yoga and meditation retreats, offering serene environments and expert instructors to guide participants. ''For this, the state has many locations with peaceful surroundings, such as near riverbanks or amid rural landscapes. Punjab's rich cultural heritage can be integrated into wellness experiences,'' she said. ''Traditional Punjabi cuisine, music, dance, and arts can be part of the wellness journey, enhancing the overall sense of rejuvenation,'' she said.

She said empowering and involving women in the tourism industry will have a positive impact on the industry and the overall socio-economic development of Punjab. ''The government aims to provide training and skill development programmes to women interested in various roles within the tourism sector, including hospitality, tour guiding, customer service, and event management,'' she said. ''It also seeks to encourage and support women entrepreneurs to start their own tourism-related businesses, such as boutique hotels, homestays, handicraft shops, and women-led travel agencies,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

