Left Menu

Minor girl kidnapped in Delhi rescued from UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, says DCW

A minor girl allegedly kidnapped from Delhis Fatehpur Beri two years ago was rescued recently from Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, the DCW said in a statement on Thursday.The 13-year-old victim has said she became acquainted with the accused online.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 22:08 IST
Minor girl kidnapped in Delhi rescued from UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, says DCW
  • Country:
  • India

A minor girl allegedly kidnapped from Delhi's Fatehpur Beri two years ago was rescued recently from Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, the DCW said in a statement on Thursday.

The 13-year-old victim has said she became acquainted with the accused online. He allegedly abducted her from near her school and took her to Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and several other places where he sexually assaulted her multiple times, the women's panel said.

The matter came to light after the girl's mother approached the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) about the kidnapping last week, it said.

The girl was kidnapped on July 21, 2021. An FIR was registered under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code at the Fatehpur Beri police station the following day, the women's panel said in its statement.

The commission issued a notice to the Fatehpur Beri SHO and demanded immediate action. Following this, the police zeroed in on the victim's location in Lakhimpur Kheri and rescued and brought her to Delhi on August 19, it said.

''Our team is in constant touch with the girl and her family and will work towards her proper rehabilitation,'' said DCW chief Swati Maliwal.

The police arrested the main accused. The DCW has issued a notice to the police for the arrest of all the accused involved in the case, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023