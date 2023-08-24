Left Menu

Allahabad HC tells UP govt to inform it about deadline for making appointments at state pollution control board

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-08-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 22:10 IST
Allahabad HC tells UP govt to inform it about deadline for making appointments at state pollution control board
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise it about the deadline by which it would appoint the chairman and member secretary in the UP Pollution Control Board. A bench of Justice A R Masoodi and Justice O P Shukla passed the order on a PIL filed by social worker K P Yadav.

The bench has fixed September 11 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Hearing the PIL, the bench said the matter was worth interfering since the petitioner has alleged rampant corruption in the board owing to these posts being vacant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023