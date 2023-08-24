Allahabad HC tells UP govt to inform it about deadline for making appointments at state pollution control board

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise it about the deadline by which it would appoint the chairman and member secretary in the UP Pollution Control Board. A bench of Justice A R Masoodi and Justice O P Shukla passed the order on a PIL filed by social worker K P Yadav.

The bench has fixed September 11 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Hearing the PIL, the bench said the matter was worth interfering since the petitioner has alleged rampant corruption in the board owing to these posts being vacant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)