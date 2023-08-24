Left Menu

19-yr-old-girl ‘gang-raped’ in J’khand’s Simdega, four held

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four persons in Jharkhands Simdega district, a police official said on Thursday.While the process of filing an FIR in the case has been initiated, all the four accused have been arrested, the official said.The incident took place in a village under Jaldega police station area, some 125km from state capital Ranchi, police said.Jaldega police station in-charge Birendra Sharma said, All four accused have been arrested after being identified by the girl.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 24-08-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 22:37 IST
A 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four persons in Jharkhand's Simdega district, a police official said on Thursday.

While the process of filing an FIR in the case has been initiated, all the four accused have been arrested, the official said.

The incident took place in a village under Jaldega police station area, some 125km from state capital Ranchi, police said.

Jaldega police station in-charge Birendra Sharma said, ''All four accused have been arrested after being identified by the girl. An FIR in the case is being filed.'' The girl had come to a relative's house in a village under Jaldega police station area on Saturday. ''She visited a weekly market on Monday. While returning, a youth offered her a seat in his auto-rickshaw but he took her to an abandoned room where he along with his friend allegedly raped her,'' Sharma said quoting the statement of the girl.

On the next day, she was taken to a quarters where she was allegedly raped by four persons for two days, he said.

The girl was left by the accused near William Chowk on Thursday morning following which she lodged a complaint with Jaldega police station.

''The girl will be sent for a medical test on Friday,'' the police station in-charge said.

