UP: Man, parents get life imprisonment in dowry death case
The court here on Thursday sent a man and his parents to rigorous life imprisonment in a 2016 dowry death case. The womans father had filed a dowry death case against her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Pandey said.
The court here on Thursday sent a man and his parents to rigorous life imprisonment in a 2016 dowry death case. It also imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on each of the convicts. District government advocate Dinesh Kumar Pandey said that on August 19, 2016, a woman was set ablaze by her husband Satya Prakash Upadhyay, mother-in-law Gyanmati Devi and father-in-law Shiv Bali in Barji village overy dowry.
She was admitted to a hospital where she died during treatment. The woman's father had filed a dowry death case against her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Pandey said.
