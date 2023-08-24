Left Menu

Man kills mother for failing to find suitable match for marriage in Telangana

The victims son tried to make it look like a murder for gain, police said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-08-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 22:55 IST
Man kills mother for failing to find suitable match for marriage in Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Aug 24 (PTI): A 45-year-old woman was murdered by her son in Siddipet district for allegedly being unable to find a suitable match for his marriage, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at the woman's residence in Banda Mailaram village in the district on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The woman's son along with another relative were arrested in connection with the murder, they said.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman's daughter, a case was registered and during the course of investigation the victim's son and another relative confessed to the crime, they added.

The woman was beaten to death using a brick and in order to mislead the police they subsequently slit her throat and chopped off her legs. The victim's son tried to make it look like a murder for gain, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023