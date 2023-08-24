Left Menu

PM Modi meets scientists in South Africa

Discussions also covered matters related to the future of energy and finding sustainable solutions, Bagchi said.Modi arrived in South Africa on Tuesday for the first in-person BRICS Summit after three consecutive years of virtual meetings because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 24-08-2023 23:13 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 23:09 IST
PM Modi meets scientists in South Africa
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a prominent geneticist and a rocket scientist in South Africa on Thursday and exchanged views on disease screening and the future of energy.

Modi is in South Africa on a three-day visit. He has attended the 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India's relations with those countries.

''PM @narendramodi held engaging discussions with noted South African geneticist & CEO of the Academy of Science of South Africa, Dr. Himla Soodyall,'' Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi posted on X.

They exchanged views on the domain of human genetic lines and their application in disease screening.

''PM invited Dr. Soodyall to collaborate with Indian institutes in the field of genetics,'' Bagchi said.

''Engrossing exchange of perspectives between PM @narendramodi and noted rocket scientist and CEO of Galactic Energy Ventures, Siyabulela Xuza,'' he said.

Xuza congratulated Modi on the success of India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3. India's Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday became the first space mission to make a soft landing near the south pole of the Moon.

''Mr. Xuza credited Digital India for his success and highlighted his ongoing projects in India. Discussions also covered matters related to the future of energy and finding sustainable solutions,'' Bagchi said.

Modi arrived in South Africa on Tuesday for the first in-person BRICS Summit after three consecutive years of virtual meetings because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information; North Korea says latest spy satellite launch failed, but will try again and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome and more

Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Weg...

 Global
4
Faridabad cyber police busts gang of fraudsters, two arrested

Faridabad cyber police busts gang of fraudsters, two arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023