Former Punjab deputy CM's son, law student accuse each other of assault; cross-FIRs registered

The Punjab Police on Thursday booked Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's son for allegedly assaulting a Panjab University law student. The law student was also booked after Randhawa's son lodged a counter complaint against him.

The police said cross-FIRs were registered against Udayveer Singh Randhawa and Narvir Singh Gill on the basis of their respective complaints and an investigation is underway.

Gill went to a hotel with his friends for dinner on Wednesday. He alleged that when he went to the washroom, Udayveer Singh Randhawa hit him. He was also assaulted by Udayveer Singh Randhawa's family members when he came out of the washroom, the law student alleged in his complaint.

Gill and the former Punjab deputy chief minister's son, who had gone to the hotel for dinner with his family, are said to have an old enmity, the police have learnt.

In his complaint, Gill further alleged that he managed to run away from the hotel but Udayveer Singh Randhawa and his gunmen caught up with and assaulted him.

Gill said he was forced to sit in a vehicle and then brought to a police station. At the police station, he was pressured to enter into a compromise but declined.

Udayveer Singh Randhawa, in his complaint, also accused Gill of attacking him.

An official said the police received information about a fight between two groups late on Wednesday and the local SHO reached the spot.

The police official said both have lodged complaints against each other and the matter is being investigated.

CCTV footage is being scanned, the police said.

Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who was in Rajasthan on Thursday, said such things happen among youngsters.

He said he has told the police to take action if his son is found to be at fault.

