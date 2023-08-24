Left Menu

Vigilance sleuths detect massive properties in possession of Odisha DFO

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-08-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 23:11 IST
Anti-corruption vigilance sleuths on Thursday detected several properties including a building worth Rs 1.8 crore in possession of Bijay Kumar Parida, the divisional forest officer (DFO), Rayagada.

The sleuths conducted raids in seven locations and found movable and immovable assets of Parida worth crores of rupees, an official release said.

The properties were in the names of Parida and his family members. These included a three-storey building (under-construction) in Cuttack with plinth area of 9,500 sqft worth approximately Rs.1.8 crore, officials said.

The search team also detected a three-storey building at Palasuni in Bhubaneswar with plinth area of 5100 sqft, a flat in state capital's Patia area and 16 plots in the prime areas of Bhubaneswar, Puri, Cuttack and Jajpur.

This apart, bank, postal, insurance and other deposits are being ascertained in addition to Rs 1.24 lakh cash, gold jewellery weighing approximately 650 grams, a four wheeler, 2 two-wheelers and household articles worth over Rs 17.87 lakh.

Parida, who was promoted to the rank of an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer in 2005, is being examined to ascertain the source of the assets, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

