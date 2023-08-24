Left Menu

NHRC notice to Jharkhand govt over 'very poor upkeep' of Jamshedpur juvenile home

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 23:27 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 23:21 IST
The National Human Rights Commission has sent a notice to the Jharkhand government over the alleged ''very poor upkeep'' of its juvenile home in Jamshedpur, officials said on Thursday.

The panel, in a statement, has observed that a government institution cannot be allowed to be in ''complete apathy and neglect'' due to the negligence of the officers, causing human rights violations of children in conflict with the law, some of whom have been staying in the juvenile home for years together. The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of the report of its special rapporteur on the lack of adequate facilities, care and rehabilitation plans for the inmates in the overcrowded juvenile justice home run by the Jharkhand government, it said.

Accordingly, the commission has issued notices to the state's chief secretary and the secretary of the Department of Women and Child Development, seeking a report within six weeks.

The report should include whether cases have been registered, and if not, what steps have been taken to register cases on allegations of police personnel torturing juveniles and under what compulsions police personnel have been deputed in the juvenile home, the statement said.

It also sought to know what were the status of the cases, if any had been registered. The NHRC asked, ''What steps have been taken to install CCTV cameras in the common places in the Juvenile Justice Home.'' The commission also sought to know what steps have been taken to improve the condition of the kitchen and to provide clean and well-cooked food to the juveniles in a conducive atmosphere and what steps taken or to be taken to segregate children of different age groups.

