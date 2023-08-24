US intelligence assessment determines intentionally caused explosion killed Wagner chief

A preliminary US intelligence assessment has found that the plane crash presumed to have killed Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was intentionally caused by an explosion, according to US and Western officials.

One of the officials, who were not authorised to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the explosion fell in line with Russian President Vladimir Putin's "long history of trying to silence his critics." The officials did not offer any details of what caused the explosion that was believed to have killed Prigozhin and several of his lieutenants to avenge a mutiny that challenged the Russian leader's authority.

Details of the U.S. assessment surfaced as Putin on Thursday expressed his condolences to the families of those who were reported to be aboard the jet and referred to "serious mistakes.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)