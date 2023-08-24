Left Menu

Man arrested for abusive posts on X about Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

A 41-year-old man has been arrested by cyber police for allegedly posting abusive messages about Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on X formerly Twitter, an official said on Thursday.The accused was identified as Kailas Madhukar Kapdi, a resident of Dadar in Central Mumbai. Police traced the IP address of the accused and apprehended him after interrogation, the official said, adding that further probe was on.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-08-2023 23:45 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 23:45 IST
A 41-year-old man has been arrested by cyber police for allegedly posting abusive messages about Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on X (formerly Twitter), an official said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Kailas Madhukar Kapdi, a resident of Dadar in Central Mumbai. Kapdi had allegedly posted abusive messages about Shinde from his Twitter handle between September 2022 and March 2023, the official said. A First Information Report was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups), 505 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act on March 6. Police traced the IP address of the accused and apprehended him after interrogation, the official said, adding that further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

