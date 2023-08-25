Left Menu

SC collegium recommends transfer of Gauhati HC judge Nani Tagia to Patna High Court

The collegium said it has also consulted the chief justices of the Gauhati and Patna high courts.By a communication dated August 24, 2023, Justice Nani Tagia has requested that he may be allowed to remain at any of the Benches of the Gauhati High Court or be transferred to the High Court of Tripura.

The Supreme Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Thursday reiterated its decision to transfer Justice Nani Tagia of the Gauhati High Court to the Patna High Court for ''better administration of justice''. The collegium, which also comprises Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice B R Gavai and Justice Surya Kant, did not find any merit in Justice Tagia's request that he be allowed to either remain in the Gauhati High Court or be sent to the Tripura High Court. ''In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, we have consulted judges of the Supreme Court who being conversant with the affairs of the Gauhati High Court are in a position to offer views on the proposed transfer,'' the collegium said in a statement uploaded on the apex court's website. The collegium said it has also consulted the chief justices of the Gauhati and Patna high courts.

''By a communication dated August 24, 2023, Justice Nani Tagia has requested that he may be allowed to remain at any of the Benches of the Gauhati High Court or be transferred to the High Court of Tripura. We have considered the request made by Justice Nani Tagia,'' it said. The collegium said it did not find any merit in the request. ''The collegium, therefore, resolves to reiterate its recommendation dated August 23, 2023, to transfer Justice Nani Tagia to the High Court of Judicature at Patna,'' it said.

