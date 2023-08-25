Security Council hears of ‘unimaginable suffering’ of Ukrainian people, 18 months into war
UN News | Updated: 25-08-2023 01:51 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 01:51 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's emergency service reports fire near airport - RIA
Russia's emergency service reports fire near airport - RIA
Russia shot down two military drones heading towards Moscow - mayor
Russia says 11 Ukrainian drones downed near Sevastopol - RIA
Russian drones destroy fuel depot in Ukraine's Rivne region - governor