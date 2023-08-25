Russia says Ukraine tried to attack its territory with missile
Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2023 04:17 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 04:17 IST
Russian military said early on Friday that Ukraine tried to attack civilian targets on its territory with a modified S-200 missile.
The missile was destroyed by air defence systems over the Kaluga region, which borders Moscow, the Russian Defence Ministry said.
There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
