'Highly likely' Wagner boss Prigozhin dead but no definitive proof yet -UK govt

There is not yet definitive proof Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin was onboard a plane that crashed with no survivors earlier this week but it is "highly likely" he is dead, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Friday.
"The demise of Prigozhin would almost certainly have a deeply destabilising effect on the Wagner Group," the ministry said in a defence intelligence update posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
