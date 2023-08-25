UN shuts European office due to security issue
The United Nations shut its European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland due to an "ongoing security issue", a spokesperson said on Friday.
She added that the issue is being "actively investigated by the UN security and should be resolved soon".
