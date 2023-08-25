UN shuts European office due to security issue
Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2023 11:36 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 11:35 IST
The United Nations shut its European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland due to an "ongoing security issue", a spokesperson said on Friday.
She added that the issue is being "actively investigated by the UN security and should be resolved soon". The Palais des Nations building houses the UN Human Rights Council and is a hub for diplomats, humanitarian workers and state officials.
