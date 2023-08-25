Left Menu

Bengal Guv travels to Malda by train to meet family members of workers killed in Mizoram bridge collapse

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-08-2023 11:48 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 11:47 IST
Bengal Guv travels to Malda by train to meet family members of workers killed in Mizoram bridge collapse
C V Ananda Bose Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose left for Malda on Friday morning where he would be meeting family members of the workers from the district killed in the railway bridge collapse in Mizoram.

Bose boarded the Yuva Express after the Vande Bharat Express, in which he was scheduled to travel to Malda this morning, was cancelled due to some technical glitches.

The governor after reaching Malda will visit the houses of the workers killed in the Mizoram bridge collapse, sources in the Governor's office said.

Bose, who travelled in the second class of Yuva Express, took telephone calls on the moving train and addressed public grievances and issued instructions.

''He also talked to Jadavpur University officiating Vice Chancellor and students over the phone in connection with the current fiasco there,'' the source said.

The under-construction railway bridge in the Bairabi-Sairang new line project near Aizawl collapsed on Wednesday. Bodies of 22 workers have been found so far. Three injured are undergoing treatment in hospital. One worker is still missing and search operations are on for the missing worker.

All the victims hailed from Malda district in West Bengal, police said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has assured all forms of assistance to those killed in the accident and demanded that the Railways provide jobs to the next of kin of the deceased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome and more

Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Weg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023