Left Menu

Girl, 17, hangs self over leaked photos in UP's Kaushambi

The girl hanged herself Thursday with a saree in a room in her house.Her family members had gone to the youths house to complain against him for uploading the girls photos online, but they were abused by them, police said.Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said the family had earlier filed a complaint with the police in the matter.The main accused has been identified as Jai Singh, who also used to molest the girl, he said.

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 25-08-2023 12:02 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 12:01 IST
Girl, 17, hangs self over leaked photos in UP's Kaushambi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl hanged herself in her house in a village here after a neighbour leaked her private photos online, police said on Friday. The girl hanged herself Thursday with a saree in a room in her house.

Her family members had gone to the youth's house to complain against him for uploading the girl's photos online, but they were abused by them, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said the family had earlier filed a complaint with the police in the matter.

The main accused has been identified as Jai Singh, who also used to molest the girl, he said. When the girl's family confronted Jai Singh's family, they abused them and also threatened to kill them, police said.

Police have booked six people under sections 147 (rioting), 354 (c)(Voyeurism), 306 (abetment of suicide), 504 (breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the IPC and also sections of the POCSO Act.

Police have sent the girl's body for a post mortem. The accused is yet to be arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome and more

Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Weg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023