Japan scrambles jets to monitor Chinese bombers near Okinawa island

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-08-2023 12:15 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 12:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's defence ministry on Friday said it scrambled jet fighters to monitor two Chinese air force bombers flying between Okinawa and Miyako islands in the morning.

The Chinese H-6 bombers were spotted flying through the strait between southwest Japan's Okinawa and Miyako islands, the ministry said. Okinawa is home to one of the major U.S. military bases in Asia-Pacific.

