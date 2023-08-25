Left Menu

MP: Man jailed in past on charge of supplying arms to Khalistan supporters now held with 4 others for burglaries in Indore

The kingpin of the gang, Rajendra Singh Baranwala 35, and his four accomplices Badal, Rajesh, Siddhant and Balwant Singh were arrested on Thursday night in connection with a series of thefts in different areas of Indore, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma told reporters here.Baranwala had been arrested in Delhi in 2021 and 18 illegal pistols were recovered from him at that time amid accusation that he was supplying arms to Khalistan supporters, he said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 25-08-2023 12:28 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 12:26 IST
MP: Man jailed in past on charge of supplying arms to Khalistan supporters now held with 4 others for burglaries in Indore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man, who was arrested two years back in Delhi on the charge of supplying arms to Khalistan supporters, has been arrested now along with his four accomplices for a string of burglaries in Indore earlier this month, the Madhya Pradesh police said on Friday. The five members of the gang were arrested on Thursday night, they said. ''The kingpin of the gang, Rajendra Singh Baranwala (35), and his four accomplices Badal, Rajesh, Siddhant and Balwant Singh were arrested on Thursday night in connection with a series of thefts in different areas of Indore,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma told reporters here.

Baranwala had been arrested in Delhi in 2021 and 18 illegal pistols were recovered from him at that time amid accusation that he was supplying arms to Khalistan supporters, he said. He was in jail for two months before being released on bail, the official said.

Vishwakarma said the gang tried to break into 15 houses in Indore between August 1 and 20 and was successful in stealing gold and silver coins as well as cash from three of the places.

During their interrogation, the accused told the police that they sold the coins to a jeweller, the police officer said, adding that their claim is being verified. Baranwala and his gang members pretend to manufacture locks and keys, but instead make pistols and supply them across the country, the official added. Investigation revealed that the gang had supplied arms to the dreaded gangsters of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Vishwakarma said.

The accused are being questioned, he said and added that they expect to unearth a big arms racket supply chain with their arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome and more

Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Weg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023