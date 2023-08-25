SC refuses to pass order on TN govt's plea to release 24,000 cusecs of Cauvery water

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to pass any order on the Tamil Nadu government's plea seeking release of 24,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily by Karnataka for standing crops.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice BR Gavai sought report report from the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on the amount of water released by Karnataka after Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed that a meeting of the authority is scheduled on Monday.

“We do not possess any expertise on the matter. The ASG informs that authority is meeting on Monday to decide discharge of water for next fortnight. ''We find that it will be appropriate that CWMA submits its report on whether the directions issued for discharge of water have been complied or not,” the bench also comprising Justices PS Narasimha and PK Mishra said.

The Karnataka government has described as ''wholly misconceived'' Tamil Nadu's plea seeking a direction from the top court that it be asked to release 24,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily for standing crops.

The Karnataka government, in an affidavit filed in the top court, has said Tamil Nadu's plea was based on an incorrect assumption that ''the current water year is a normal water year and not a distressed water year''.

