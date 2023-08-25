Maharashtra: Deceased cop cheated of Rs 12 lakh in Thane district; one booked

An offence has been registered against a man for allegedly cheating a deceased police official of Rs 12 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday. Based on a complaint lodged by a senior inspector's widower, a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Manohar Deshmukh, a resident of Murbad, an official said. Senior inspector Usha Suradkar, who succumbed to cancer last year, had bought an agricultural land from Deshmukh in 2016 for Rs 4.5 lakh and had lent him Rs 7.5 lakh for his daughter's wedding, he said.

The alleged accused, however, did not give Suradkar possession of the land and also failed to return the money she lent him, the official said, adding that the accused allegedly took Rs 12 lakh in all from the policewoman between March 2016 and January 2023. No arrest has been made in this connection and a probe has been initiated, he said.

