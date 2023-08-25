Left Menu

Maharashtra: Deceased cop cheated of Rs 12 lakh in Thane district; one booked

An offence has been registered against a man for allegedly cheating a deceased police official of Rs 12 lakh in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Friday. Based on a complaint lodged by a senior inspectors widower, a case under sections 420 cheating and 406 criminal breach of trust of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Manohar Deshmukh, a resident of Murbad, an official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-08-2023 12:59 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 12:59 IST
Maharashtra: Deceased cop cheated of Rs 12 lakh in Thane district; one booked
  • Country:
  • India

An offence has been registered against a man for allegedly cheating a deceased police official of Rs 12 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday. Based on a complaint lodged by a senior inspector's widower, a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Manohar Deshmukh, a resident of Murbad, an official said. Senior inspector Usha Suradkar, who succumbed to cancer last year, had bought an agricultural land from Deshmukh in 2016 for Rs 4.5 lakh and had lent him Rs 7.5 lakh for his daughter's wedding, he said.

The alleged accused, however, did not give Suradkar possession of the land and also failed to return the money she lent him, the official said, adding that the accused allegedly took Rs 12 lakh in all from the policewoman between March 2016 and January 2023. No arrest has been made in this connection and a probe has been initiated, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome and more

Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Weg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023