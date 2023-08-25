Left Menu

PTI | Athens | Updated: 25-08-2023 13:17 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 13:17 IST
PM Modi begins engagements in Greece by paying tribute to Tomb of unknown soldier
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday began his engagements in Greece by paying tribute to the Tomb of unknown soldiers in Athens.

He was then accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour.

Modi arrived in the Greek capital from South Africa where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India's relations with those countries.

He was received by Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis at the airport.

After his arrival at the ancient city, Prime Minister Modi laid a wreath at the 'Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' in Athens.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a war memorial located in Syntagma Square in Athens, in front of the Old Royal Palace. It is a cenotaph dedicated to the Greek soldiers killed during various wars.

A packed day of engagements lie ahead in Athens for Modi. He will meet the Greece President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and hold talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

He will also interact with business leaders from both countries, as well as with the Indian community in Greece during his day-long visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

