Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended till September 1 by SC in money-laundering case

The top court on May 26 had granted interim bail to Jain for six weeks on medical grounds, saying a citizen has a right to receive treatment of his choice in a private hospital at his own expense. The ED had arrested Jain on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 13:34 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 13:32 IST
Satyendar Jain (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Friday extended till September 1 the interim bail of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and M M Sundresh granted the relief to Jain after taking note of his medical report.

The top court on July 24 had extended by five weeks interim bail granted to Jain.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, strongly opposed the extension of the interim bail. The top court on May 26 had granted interim bail to Jain for six weeks on medical grounds, saying a citizen has a right to receive treatment of his choice in a private hospital at his own expense. The ED had arrested Jain on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. The agency had arrested Jain in the aftermath of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019 in the case registered by the CBI.

