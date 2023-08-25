Left Menu

Maharashtra: Delivery agent cheated of Rs 88,998 by customer in Thane district

A delivery agent of an e-marketing website was allegedly cheated of Rs 88,998 by an unidentified customer in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Friday. During the delivery, the unidentified accused allegedly took the package from the agent and went into a room to get the money.

A delivery agent of an e-marketing website was allegedly cheated of Rs 88,998 by an unidentified customer in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday. Based on a complaint, the police on Thursday registered an offence under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and a probe has been initiated, an official said. As per the complaint, the customer had ordered a digital watch on the website. He asked the delivery agent to hand over the watch to his brother, he said. During the delivery, the unidentified accused allegedly took the package from the agent and went into a room to get the money. He then returned the package saying he cannot make the payment, the official said.

The delivery agent took the package but later realised that the watch worth Rs 88,998 had been removed and fake items were planted in the package, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

