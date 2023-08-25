Left Menu

Taiwan VP says international community blames China for rising cross-strait tensions

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 25-08-2023 13:55 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 13:50 IST
William Lai Image Credit: Flickr /chingte
The frontrunner to be Taiwan's next president said on Friday that the international community blames the rise in cross-strait tensions on China rather than on Taiwan.

William Lai, currently Taiwan's vice president, told a news conference that his support for maintaining the status quo across the strait is "unwavering".

