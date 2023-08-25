Taiwan VP says international community blames China for rising cross-strait tensions
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 25-08-2023 13:55 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 13:50 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
The frontrunner to be Taiwan's next president said on Friday that the international community blames the rise in cross-strait tensions on China rather than on Taiwan.
William Lai, currently Taiwan's vice president, told a news conference that his support for maintaining the status quo across the strait is "unwavering".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- William Lai
- China
Advertisement