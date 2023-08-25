Left Menu

Maharashtra: Two held for illegally stocking Codeine-based cough syrup in Thane district

The accused Irfan Imamuddin Shaikh 30 and Shaukat Iqbal Shaikh 37 and Sohel Shaikh allegedly stocked Codeine-based cough syrup at the shop, he said, adding that 42 bottles were seized from the premises.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested for illegally stocking Codeine-based cough syrup in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, the police on Thursday raided a grocery shop in Kalyan town and nabbed the two accused, while another man involved in the crime escaped the scene, an official said. An offence under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) 273 (sale of noxious food or drink) and 276 (sale of drug as a different drug or preparation) of the Indian Penal Code and Drugs and Cosmetics Act has been registered, sub-inspector Kiran Bhise of MFC police station said. The accused Irfan Imamuddin Shaikh (30) and Shaukat Iqbal Shaikh (37) and Sohel Shaikh allegedly stocked Codeine-based cough syrup at the shop, he said, adding that 42 bottles were seized from the premises.

