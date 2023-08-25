Left Menu

UP: Youth accused of kidnapping and raping minor girl in Ballia arrested

Updated: 25-08-2023 14:00 IST
A youth who allegedly abducted a minor girl from Rasra area here and raped her for over two months was arrested and the minor was rescued, police said on Friday.

Taking advantage of the darkness, Akhilesh allegedly abducted the girl when she had left the house to defecate in the evening and took her away on a motorcycle, according to the police.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 363 and 366 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code on June 20 on the complaint of the girl's father, Circle Officer (CO) Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said.

On Thursday, the police arrested the accused from a bus stand and freed the kidnapped girl. The girl, in the statement given to the police, said Akhilesh abducted her and took her to Haryana and raped her for about two-and-a-half months.

On the basis of the girl's statement, the police have also included the charge of rape and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act in the case, said Qureshi.

