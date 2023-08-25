Centre warns media outlets of action over advertisements of gambling platforms

The central government on Friday warned media outlets against publishing or displaying advertisements of online betting platforms, failing which they would face legal action.

In an advisory issued to newspapers, television channels, digital media, social media platforms, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting asked them to immediately refrain from showing advertisements/promotional content of betting and gambling platforms in any form.

The government would be constrained to take appropriate action under various statutes, if they fail to abide by the order, the advisory said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)