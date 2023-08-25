Left Menu

New information from moon sent by Chandrayaan-3 would benefit whole world: President Murmu

She expressed confidence that through the Chandrayaan-3 mission new information would be obtained from the lunar land which would benefit the whole world, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan quoted her as having said.President Murmu also released a postage stamp in memory of Dadi Prakashmani, former chief of Brahma Kumaris, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre here.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said new information obtained from the moon through Chandrayaan-3 would benefit the whole world.

Addressing an event here, the president hailed ''the unprecedented success of the scientists of India'' which has made India the first country to reach the South Pole of the moon. ''She expressed confidence that through the Chandrayaan-3 mission new information would be obtained from the lunar land which would benefit the whole world,'' a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan quoted her as having said.

President Murmu also released a postage stamp in memory of Dadi Prakashmani, former chief of Brahma Kumaris, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre here. This stamp was released under the 'My Stamp' initiative of the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications to mark the 16th death anniversary of Dadi Prakashmani, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said Dadi Prakashmani spread Indian values and culture in the country and abroad. ''Under her leadership, the Brahma Kumaris became the largest women-led spiritual organisation in the world. Like a true leader, she stood by Brahma Kumaris family with faith and courage even in challenging circumstances and always guided them,'' Murmu said.

The president said that it is the biggest truth of the world that life is temporary and a person is remembered only because of his or her deeds. She said that one should do noble deeds with a sense of public welfare. ''Dadi ji may not be among us physically, but the memories of her spiritual and genial personality and her message of human welfare would always be alive among us and will continue to inspire generations to come,'' Murmu said.

