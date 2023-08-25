Left Menu

Goa CM meets Union Finance Minister, discusses issues about development of state

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-08-2023 14:39 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 14:38 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said he met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi to discuss issues pertaining to development of the coastal state.

Sawant had left for the national capital on Thursday evening.

''Met Hon'ble Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Smt. @nsitharamanJi in New Delhi today,'' Sawant wrote on micro-blogging site 'X'.

The chief minister said he discussed various issues related to the development of Goa, and the Union minister assured him of the Centre's support for the Goa government's initiatives, including the hosting of the upcoming National Games.

