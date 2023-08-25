Left Menu

Navi Mumbai police book owners of nine IP addresses for hacking into food company's server, causing loss of more than Rs 4 lakh

The Navi Mumbai police have registered an offence against owners of nine IP addresses for allegedly hacking into the server of a online food company and causing loss of more than Rs 4.3 lakh, police said on Friday.Based on a complaint, the police on Thursday registered a case under relevant provisions of the Information Technology IT Act against owners of the IP addresses, an official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-08-2023 14:52 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 14:52 IST
Navi Mumbai police book owners of nine IP addresses for hacking into food company's server, causing loss of more than Rs 4 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

The Navi Mumbai police have registered an offence against owners of nine IP addresses for allegedly hacking into the server of a online food company and causing loss of more than Rs 4.3 lakh, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Thursday registered a case under relevant provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act against owners of the IP addresses, an official said. The company's server was allegedly hacked between June and July 2023. The website crashed because of which customers could not make purchases, resulting in losses of more than Rs 4.3 lakh, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome and more

Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Weg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023