West Bengal govt should implement AB-PMJAY at ground level for benefit of people: Mandaviya

The West Bengal government should implement the central medical insurance scheme AB-PMJAY at the ground level for the benefit of people, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

The central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to providing quality healthcare services to all citizens of the state, Mandaviya said during his visit to West Bengal. The minister reviewed various programmes delivering health services in the state, including the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

''The state government should implement Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme at the ground level for benefit to the people of West Bengal. We are taking all necessary steps to ensure that the health services in the state are of the highest quality,'' he said.

During his visit, he reviewed Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres, National TB Elimination Programme, the status of funds released under the National Health Mission (NHM), Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), telemedicine services, medical education, and the Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Programme.

Referring to the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres, Mandaviya stated, ''The Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centre is a great initiative to provide comprehensive primary healthcare services to people near their homes.'' Mandaviya added that 800 sub-centres have been approved at a cost of Rs 288.72 crore in West Bengal under the National Health Mission. Two urban community health centres were approved at the cost of Rs 10 crore and 37 new urban PHCs at the cost of Rs 27.75 crore.

Besides, 404 Ayushman Bharat Urban Health and Wellness Centres have been approved, he said.

The minister said, ''The Government of India is committed to eliminating tuberculosis by 2025 and emphasized that we are taking all necessary steps to ensure that the funds released under the National Health Mission are utilized effectively.'' Mandaviya further added that under the 15th Finance Commission, 223 block public health units have been approved at the cost of Rs 180.12 crore and 719 sub-centres have been approved at the cost of Rs 290 crore in the state. He added that West Bengal has witnessed 10,358 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres being operationalised with a footfall of 16,82,87,430 and 2,08,42,397 tele-consultations have been carried out.

He said that the PM-ABHIM is a great initiative to provide quality healthcare services to the people of West Bengal. ''We are also working to ensure that the Telemedicine services are available to all citizens of the state.'' In his review of the medical education and the Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Programme, the minister stated, “We are committed to providing quality medical education to the people of West Bengal. We are also taking all necessary steps to ensure that the Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Programme is successful.''

